Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $45.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.62 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Turning Point Brands an industry rank of 198 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPB. B. Riley raised their price target on Turning Point Brands from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of TPB opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.10 million, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.79. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 48.99% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, CFO Robert M. Lavan bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $104,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James Michael Murray sold 1,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $40,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $232,500. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth $26,713,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 55.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after buying an additional 185,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 43.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 546,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after buying an additional 166,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 54.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after buying an additional 89,317 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter valued at $2,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment includes both loose leaf chewing tobacco and moist snuff tobacco. The Smoking Products segment principally includes cigarette papers and Make-Your-Own cigar wraps.

