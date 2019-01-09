Twilio (TWLO) Shares Gap Up to $88.55

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $92.88, but opened at $88.55. Twilio shares last traded at $98.52, with a volume of 5331884 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Stephens began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on Twilio to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Argus raised their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Twilio to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -125.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,056,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $70,002.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,311,435. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

