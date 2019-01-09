Tyman (TYMN) Price Target Cut to GBX 295

Tyman (LON:TYMN) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Tyman in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tyman in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Tyman from GBX 397 ($5.19) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 377.50 ($4.93).

Shares of Tyman stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 236.50 ($3.09). 49,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,827. Tyman has a one year low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a one year high of GBX 387 ($5.06).

About Tyman

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

