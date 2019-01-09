UBS Group AG (UBS) Major Shareholder Sells $302,370.90 in Stock

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 25,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $302,370.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Ag Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UBS Group alerts:

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Group Ag Ubs sold 94,595 shares of UBS Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $1,122,842.65.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.22. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $20.89.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/ubs-group-ag-ubs-major-shareholder-sells-302370-90-in-stock.html.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.