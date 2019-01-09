UBS Group Cuts IHS Markit (INFO) Price Target to $53.00

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Tuesday, www.benzinga.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.33.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of INFO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 123,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,875. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,104,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,273 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,933,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,788,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,032 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 230.0% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,217,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,721,000 after acquiring an additional 848,915 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2,574.4% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 867,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after acquiring an additional 834,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.