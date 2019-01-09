uDoo 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $122,084.00 (UDOO)

uDoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. One uDoo token can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Exrates. uDoo has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $122,084.00 worth of uDoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, uDoo has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025174 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.02164121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00168293 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00234730 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024863 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025000 BTC.

uDoo Profile

uDoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens. uDoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq. uDoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo. The official website for uDoo is howdoo.io. The Reddit community for uDoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling uDoo

uDoo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uDoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uDoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uDoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

