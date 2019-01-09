Ulatech Tops 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (ULA)

Ulatech (CURRENCY:ULA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Ulatech coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ulatech has traded flat against the dollar. Ulatech has a total market capitalization of $2,423.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Ulatech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.02162452 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00169042 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00237668 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024835 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024896 BTC.

About Ulatech

Ulatech’s total supply is 54,213,187 coins and its circulating supply is 213,187 coins. The official website for Ulatech is ulatech.com. Ulatech’s official Twitter account is @ulatech.

Buying and Selling Ulatech

Ulatech can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulatech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ulatech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ulatech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

