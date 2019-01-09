UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $82.14.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $251.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.02 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 10.22%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In related news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,602 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $104,498.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,278.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 470 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $30,709.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,611 shares of company stock valued at $170,238 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,441,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,908,000 after purchasing an additional 220,396 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter worth about $20,039,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

