UNCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 (UNC)

UNCoin (CURRENCY:UNC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. UNCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of UNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNCoin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One UNCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.02 or 0.02124597 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00023755 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004449 BTC.

UNCoin Profile

UNC is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UNCoin’s official website is uncoin.org.

UNCoin Coin Trading

UNCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

