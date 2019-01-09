UniFirst Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (UNF)

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

UniFirst has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. UniFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UniFirst to earn $7.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $138.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.77. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $132.38 and a 12-month high of $193.05.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $438.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.21 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on UniFirst from $170.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th.

In related news, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $335,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Croatti sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $323,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,888 shares of company stock worth $1,295,180 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/unifirst-corp-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-11-unf.html.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.