Union Pacific (UNP) Lifted to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Cowen currently has $178.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $153.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UNP. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.72.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $121.22 and a twelve month high of $165.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.6% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.5% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 76,173 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,403,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 44.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,554,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,853,000 after purchasing an additional 791,990 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

Further Reading: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.