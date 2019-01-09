UNITE Group (UTG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

UNITE Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UTG. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Monday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. UNITE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 891.67 ($11.65).

LON UTG opened at GBX 849.50 ($11.10) on Wednesday. UNITE Group has a one year low of GBX 618 ($8.08) and a one year high of GBX 833 ($10.88).

About UNITE Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in more than 140 properties across 24 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

