United Continental (UAL) Lowered to “Underperform” at Imperial Capital

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Imperial Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $73.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $110.00. Imperial Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of United Continental in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on United Continental in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Continental from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Continental from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.38.

UAL opened at $82.38 on Wednesday. United Continental has a one year low of $60.44 and a one year high of $97.85.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.57 per share, with a total value of $2,777,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,136,086.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 107.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the third quarter valued at $217,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

