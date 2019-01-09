UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Position Lifted by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 335,399 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 3.0% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $83,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 79,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,901,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 19,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 101,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,278,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 66,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,463,000 after acquiring an additional 16,265 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,263,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.48 and a one year high of $287.94. The company has a market capitalization of $230.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $270.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.33.

In related news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $44,797.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $1,715,674.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711,584 shares in the company, valued at $482,187,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Position Lifted by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/unitedhealth-group-inc-unh-position-lifted-by-atalanta-sosnoff-capital-llc.html.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.