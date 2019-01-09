UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. UNIVERSAL CASH has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $106,120.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.02158162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00164744 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00232022 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024925 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025043 BTC.

About UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH was first traded on September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,819,684,171 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official website is u.cash. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash.

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Trading

UNIVERSAL CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIVERSAL CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

