Universe Group (UNG) Trading 11.8% Higher

Universe Group plc (LON:UNG) shares traded up 11.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.85 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05). 475,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 599% from the average session volume of 68,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).
Separately, FinnCap dropped their price objective on shares of Universe Group from GBX 11 ($0.14) to GBX 10 ($0.13) and set a “corporate” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th.
Universe Group Company Profile (LON:UNG)
Universe Group plc designs, develops, and supports point-of-sale, payment, and loyalty solutions and systems for the petrol forecourt and convenience store markets in the United Kingdom and Belgium. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services.
Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Universe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.