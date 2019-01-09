Universe Group plc (LON:UNG) shares traded up 11.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.85 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05). 475,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 599% from the average session volume of 68,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

Separately, FinnCap dropped their price objective on shares of Universe Group from GBX 11 ($0.14) to GBX 10 ($0.13) and set a “corporate” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th.

WARNING: “Universe Group (UNG) Trading 11.8% Higher” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/universe-group-ung-trading-11-8-higher.html.

Universe Group Company Profile (LON:UNG)

Universe Group plc designs, develops, and supports point-of-sale, payment, and loyalty solutions and systems for the petrol forecourt and convenience store markets in the United Kingdom and Belgium. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Universe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.