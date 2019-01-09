US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a report issued on Friday, January 4th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on Kinder Morgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.14 on Monday. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 509,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 84,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $24,035,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 81.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,673,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,916,000 after buying an additional 1,648,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

