USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,323,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,740,000 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $33,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 289.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the second quarter worth $167,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the third quarter worth $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 31.6% in the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. 7.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 276,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMX shares. TheStreet raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong sell” rating on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Monday, December 31st. Scotiabank set a $19.00 price target on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

