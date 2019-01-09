Vanguard Group Inc Has $188.25 Million Position in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,142,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 709,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.09% of Genworth Financial worth $188,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,984,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,623,000 after acquiring an additional 487,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,142,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,245,000 after purchasing an additional 709,172 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 9.6% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 21,283,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,401,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,305,000 after purchasing an additional 234,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,288,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,390,000 after purchasing an additional 94,039 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Genworth Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Genworth Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 9.89%. Genworth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Genworth Financial Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

