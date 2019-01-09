Vanguard Group Inc. Has $401.71 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,569,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $401,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 107,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 30,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $50,467.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

REXR opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.09 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 168 properties with approximately 20.6 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

