Vanguard Group Inc. Has $415.51 Million Position in Emcor Group Inc (EME)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,531,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Emcor Group worth $415,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 157,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 698,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,193,000 after acquiring an additional 22,212 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the second quarter worth about $356,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the third quarter worth about $297,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. Emcor Group Inc has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $85.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.88%.

Emcor Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EME. DA Davidson raised shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $136,211.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry E. Ryan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $789,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

