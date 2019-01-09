Vanguard Group Inc Increases Stake in Argo Group (AGII)

Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:AGII) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,877,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc’s holdings in Argo Group were worth $181,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,877,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,454,000 after buying an additional 55,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,910,000 after buying an additional 104,532 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,678,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,857,000 after buying an additional 134,348 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 943,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,883,000 after buying an additional 205,702 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group during the third quarter valued at $33,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group alerts:

Shares of Argo Group stock opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. Argo Group has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $60.15.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/vanguard-group-inc-increases-stake-in-argo-group-agii.html.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group (NASDAQ:AGII).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.