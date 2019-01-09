Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) is Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 208,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,128 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.15. 17,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,351. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.95 and a 1 year high of $87.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th.

WARNING: “Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) is Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s 3rd Largest Position” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/vanguard-intermediate-term-corporate-bond-etf-vcit-is-curbstone-financial-management-corps-3rd-largest-position.html.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.