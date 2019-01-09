Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) Stake Boosted by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 156,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 260,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 268,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 45,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,975,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,503,000 after acquiring an additional 119,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 55,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 767 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,374. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $49.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

