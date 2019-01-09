Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,355,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,143,000 after acquiring an additional 198,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,580,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,004,000 after purchasing an additional 359,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,773,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,457,000 after purchasing an additional 117,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,763,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,920 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,907,000 after purchasing an additional 56,826 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.87. 24,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,007. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $123.80 and a 12-month high of $166.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a $0.7174 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

