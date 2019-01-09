Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Stake Lessened by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,215,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,106,000 after buying an additional 725,193 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 6,258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 521,280 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,768,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,943,000 after purchasing an additional 427,822 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 715,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,070,000 after purchasing an additional 422,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 567,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,567,000 after purchasing an additional 344,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $101,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $90,734.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,008.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,454. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.38.

Shares of VAR opened at $122.62 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $130.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

