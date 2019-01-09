Vectrus (VEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

VEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Drexel Hamilton restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vectrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $23.75 on Monday. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vectrus news, Director Melvin Parker sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $32,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Waechter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,752 shares in the company, valued at $299,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,934 shares of company stock valued at $325,700 and have sold 4,125 shares valued at $101,448. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 73,126 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 563,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,885 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

