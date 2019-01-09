Veolia Environnement (VEOEY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VEOEY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It offers environmental management services, including drinking water treatment and distribution, wastewater treatment, waste management, and energy services comprising heating and cooling, and electricity for local authorities and individuals, and industrial or commercial service companies.

