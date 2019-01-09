Veoneer (VNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Veoneer alerts:

VNE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Veoneer to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Veoneer from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research started coverage on Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Veoneer from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Veoneer from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.13.

Shares of VNE opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $57.93.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). The business had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth approximately $130,329,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth approximately $64,380,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth approximately $7,936,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veoneer (VNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.