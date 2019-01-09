Verity & Verity LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Verity & Verity LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.5% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 621.4% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 8,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $1,225,211.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Prince bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $268,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 514,187 shares of company stock worth $74,951,528. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $129.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $118.62 and a twelve month high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.89.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

