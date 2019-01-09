Vesuvius (VSVS) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 765 ($10.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a top pick rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 679.64 ($8.88).

Shares of LON:VSVS traded up GBX 33.50 ($0.44) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 555.50 ($7.26). 116,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,670. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 643.50 ($8.41).

In other Vesuvius news, insider Holly Keller Koeppel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 488 ($6.38) per share, for a total transaction of £48,800 ($63,765.84).

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

