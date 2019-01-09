Vinci (DG) Given a €93.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €93.00 ($108.14) price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Citigroup set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Societe Generale set a €103.70 ($120.58) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vinci has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €95.94 ($111.56).

Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($103.26).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates motorway concession with a network of 4,422 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

