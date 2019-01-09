Viveve Medical (VIVE) Trading 34.4% Higher

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) traded up 34.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.29. 861,783 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 335,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Viveve Medical from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $35.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 243.98% and a negative return on equity of 838.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viveve Medical Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Viveve Medical by 11.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 441,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Viveve Medical by 117.8% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 792,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 428,708 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable accessories.

