Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) EVP Paul T. Johnson Sells 4,000 Shares

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul T. Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 9th, Paul T. Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $492,000.00.

Shares of VCRA stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 487,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,350. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.77 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vocera Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $42.42.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $47.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 22.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

