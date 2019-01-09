Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 83,334 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $745,839.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,558,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,601,268.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE VG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.19. 161,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,100. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.73.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $261.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.91 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Vonage by 2,793.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,308,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vonage by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 292,049 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Vonage by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 510,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 42,899 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vonage by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,545,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,368,000 after purchasing an additional 595,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vonage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

