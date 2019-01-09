VTB Capital Downgrades Luxoft (LXFT) to Hold

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) was downgraded by analysts at VTB Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LXFT. ValuEngine upgraded Luxoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Luxoft from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Luxoft from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Luxoft in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Get Luxoft alerts:

Luxoft stock opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.46. Luxoft has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $58.80.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Luxoft had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Luxoft will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Luxoft by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,366 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Luxoft by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Luxoft by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Luxoft by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Luxoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Luxoft

Luxoft Holding, Inc engages in the provision of software development and information technology solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe (excl. UK), United Kingdom, Russia, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Other. The company was founded in March 2000 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Luxoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.