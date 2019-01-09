VTG AG (VT9) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VTG AG (ETR:VT9) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €56.75 ($65.99).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VT9 shares. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on VTG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on VTG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on VTG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on VTG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on VTG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

ETR:VT9 opened at €48.00 ($55.81) on Friday. VTG has a 1-year low of €29.05 ($33.78) and a 1-year high of €50.70 ($58.95).

About VTG

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out its rail freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight cars and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

