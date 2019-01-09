vTorrent Market Cap Tops $1.18 Million (VTR)

vTorrent (CURRENCY:VTR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. vTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $0.00 worth of vTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, vTorrent has traded 78% higher against the US dollar. One vTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020634 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000530 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,322.78 or 4.53355436 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00081276 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00001070 BTC.

vTorrent Coin Profile

vTorrent is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2014. vTorrent’s total supply is 11,604,722 coins. The Reddit community for vTorrent is /r/vTorrentCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. vTorrent’s official Twitter account is @vTorrentCrypto. vTorrent’s official website is vtorrent.info.

Buying and Selling vTorrent

vTorrent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vTorrent directly using U.S. dollars.

