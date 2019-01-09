Wacker Neuson (WAC) Given a €36.50 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €36.50 ($42.44) price objective by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 93.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WAC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Warburg Research set a €26.10 ($30.35) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. equinet set a €24.10 ($28.02) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €26.70 ($31.05) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €27.23 ($31.67).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

ETR:WAC opened at €18.82 ($21.88) on Wednesday. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €18.09 ($21.03) and a one year high of €33.86 ($39.37).

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services segments. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rebar tier; frequency converters; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; air dehumidifiers; demolition products, such as breakers and saws; light towers and generators; pumps; and heaters.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.