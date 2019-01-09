Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday.

According to Zacks, “Waddell & Reed's shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Further, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates have been going down ahead of the company's fourth quarter 2018 results. While the company’s focus on strengthening the Broker-Dealer channel is expected to lead to an increase in asset inflows as well as top-line growth, declining trend in assets under management (AUM) is expected to continue, which may hamper profitability. Further, higher operating expenses remains a major concern.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $20.38.

WDR opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $23.82.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 9,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $179,584.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

