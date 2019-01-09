Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price target on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.38.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

NYSE:WDR opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 9,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $179,584.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 24.6% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 34.2% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.