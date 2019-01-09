Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holdings Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,397,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 382,573 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.77% of Walt Disney worth $3,086,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 989,639.9% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 67,054,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 67,048,101 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,915,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $808,674,000 after buying an additional 204,879 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,228,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $652,841,000 after buying an additional 1,129,743 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,966,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $625,324,000 after buying an additional 159,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,971,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,055,000 after buying an additional 125,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, September 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $72,914.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,408.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,339 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,207. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $111.42 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $97.68 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 49.72%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

