Washington Federal (WAFD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered Washington Federal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Washington Federal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.20.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $27.84 on Friday. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 948,356.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 711,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,763,000 after purchasing an additional 711,267 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 29.3% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 30,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 52.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 136,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 46,985 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 685,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 5.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

