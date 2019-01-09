Washington Prime Group (WPG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday.

According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $4.30 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $6.10.

Shares of WPG opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $971.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Washington Prime Group has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.35%.

In related news, CEO Louis G. Conforti acquired 16,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $99,996.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,208.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis G. Conforti acquired 20,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $99,793.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,117.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 111,233 shares of company stock valued at $620,417 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPG. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 79.6% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 18,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Prime Group (WPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.