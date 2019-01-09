Washington Prime Group (WPG) Trading Up 5.4%

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 2,061,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,085,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.60 to $4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $6.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $971.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.35%.

In other Washington Prime Group news, Director Robert J. Laikin purchased 49,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $299,628.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Louis G. Conforti purchased 16,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,208.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 111,233 shares of company stock worth $620,417. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 18,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,923,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 837,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

