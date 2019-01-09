Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stake in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Chubb from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Chubb from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $159,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,242 shares of company stock valued at $165,544 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.95. The stock had a trading volume of 170,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,980. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

