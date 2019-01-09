Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in Paypal by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 25,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 89,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,075,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,458,000 after acquiring an additional 150,814 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,249,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 139,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,492,817.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,324,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,853,217.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,590 shares in the company, valued at $25,447,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,750 shares of company stock worth $35,635,027. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.26.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.54. 643,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,670,690. The company has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $70.22 and a 12-month high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/webster-bank-n-a-decreases-position-in-paypal-holdings-inc-pypl.html.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.