Weight Watchers International’s (WTW) Positive Rating Reiterated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Weight Watchers International from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weight Watchers International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Weight Watchers International from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of NYSE WTW traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.77. 52,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,660. Weight Watchers International has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Mindy F. Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.10 per share, for a total transaction of $350,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,503.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $103,493.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,140.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 71.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,320,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,557 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 24.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,732,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,188 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 400.0% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 998,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,868,000 after purchasing an additional 798,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,326,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,471,000 after purchasing an additional 750,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,326,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,471,000 after purchasing an additional 750,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

