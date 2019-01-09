Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Hold Rating for NCS Multistage (NCSM)

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their hold rating on shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) in a research note published on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NCSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NCS Multistage and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $29.00 price objective on shares of NCS Multistage and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NCS Multistage and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.06.

NCS Multistage stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.26 million, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $20.54.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NCS Multistage will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Hummer purchased 9,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 151,721 shares of company stock worth $1,091,923 and sold 97,059 shares worth $745,451. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCSM. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NCS Multistage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NCS Multistage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in NCS Multistage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NCS Multistage by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NCS Multistage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

