Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.34% of iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 68,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North American Management Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $662,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $55.20 and a one year high of $72.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a $0.526 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th.

